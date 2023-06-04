2023: Primate Ayodele urges Nigerians to stop attacking Oyedepo, others for supporting Obi

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has called on Nigerians to stop attacking Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Eneche and other pastors who supported the candidate of the opposition Labour Party LP, Peter Obi in the last Presidential election.

The cleric in a statement signed by his Media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, urged Nigerians not to blame the pastors because they want a change in the country, adding that they didn’t give any prophecies, rather, what they did to support Peter Obi were declarations and prayers.

The man of God explained that the opposition candidates didn’t even listen to the prophetic direction given to them in order to win the election; therefore, nobody should blame the pastors who supported them with their pastoral callings.

‘’People should stop attacking men of God that supported Peter Obi for the presidency. You can’t blame them because all they want is change. The country is hard and they want a change. They didn’t prophecy; all they did was a prophetic declaration. The likes of Paul Eneche, Oyedepo, and others didn’t give prophecies for Peter Obi.’’

‘’When you say Nigerian pastors disappointed you, it’s just funny because those that even gave prophetic direction for opposition candidates did anyone listen to them?. I said it then that Tinubu was ready to take the victory by all means and I also told Obi and Atiku what to do to win the election but did they do anything? Why are you blaming Nigerian pastors?’’

The man of God further clarified that he isn’t talking about men of God that said the swearing-in of Tinubu as president won’t hold but those who used their pastoral platforms to seek support and prayers for Peter Obi.

‘’I am not talking about pastors that said swearing-in won’t hold, I am talking about those who stood with Obi during the election using their pastoral platforms. There is a difference between prophetic declarations and prophecies. The former is about your will before the Lord and the pronouncement that God should shift situations.

“They are not God, they just wanted a change. Stop blaming the prophets for whatever happens in the country.’’