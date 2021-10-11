2023: Primate Ayodele sends strong warning to Umahi, Ayade

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has sent series of warnings to the Governor of Cross River State, Prof. Ben Ayade, and his Ebonyi State counterpart, David Umahi, ahead of the 2023 elections.

Primate Ayodele sent the warning in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Sunday.

He revealed that the governors will be disappointed because their mission in 2023 will not be accomplished.

He made it known that Governor Ayade will face disappointment and will be left to regret decamping to the All Progressives Congress from the Peoples Democratic Party because his efforts will not be appreciated

He said: “The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, will be disappointed, especially in 2023.

“His followers will kick against his instructions.

“His mission for 2023, which pushed him to decamping to the ruling party, will not be achieved.”

For Umahi, Primate Ayodele made it known that his mission to become the president or vice president of the country will not see the light of the day as he will be jeopardised politically.

He revealed that towards the expiration of his tenure as governor, most of his trusted aides will disappoint him.

He advised that if he wants to stay relevant in politics, he should trace his ways back to his former party, PDP, from the APC, which he joined recently, or he will go into oblivion politically.

He said: “The mission of Ebonyi Governor, Dave Umahi, to become the president or vice president will not see the light of the day.

“He will be jeopardised politically and his party will not win his state in 2023.

“Towards the end of the expiration of his tenure, most of his trusted aides and political allies will disappoint him.

“If he wants to stay relevant, he should return to his former party or go oblivion in the state.

“APC cannot win Ebonyi in 2023.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele spoke on the South East presidency agenda of 2023, explaining that betrayal is the reason the zone will not get the seat.

Speaking on the killings and crisis happening in the zone, the man of God made it known that bad governance is the reason behind it and not any particular group.

Ayodele said: “Don’t blame any group for the killings in the South East rather blame bad governance.

“The South East political leaders are betrayers of trust.

“That’s why they won’t get presidency.”

It would be recalled that Primate Elijah Ayodele warned the Governors of Ebonyi and Cross River States not to cross to the ruling party months before they made the move because he foresees disappointment in their sojourn into the APC from the PDP.