2023: Primate Ayodele reveals next Governor of Delta State

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has spoken about who becomes the next governor of Delta State.

Primate Ayodele made this known during the release of his 2022 prophecies, contained in a book made up of 90 pages.

In the 90-paged prophecies signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, the man of God named three people who are likely to become the next governor of the state.

He made it known that a two-time Commissioner for works, Augoye James; Deputy governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro; and Senator James Manager are the front contenders.

He further explained that among them, James is the best person to emerge as the next governor of Delta State, advising him to consult God so as to put Delta in safe hands.

Ayodele said: “On Delta governorship election in 2023, I see a two-time Commissioner for Works, Augoye James, Deputy governor of the state, Kingsley Otuaro, and Senator James Manager as likely persons to become the next governor.

“Out of these three, Augoye James is anointed one who will not disappoint the governor and the people of Delta state.

“The governor should be careful, watch and pray for God’s direction on who succeeds him, but who I see is James Augoye.”