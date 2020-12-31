The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has released some prophecies about the Peoples Democratic Party and All Progressives Congress, the two major political parties in the country.

The prophet spoke in his 2021 book of prophesies released in the Lagos State-based church.

According to Ayodele, for PDP to win the upcoming election, it should take advantage of APC’s weaknesses.

He stated that there will be problems for the PDP because some of its members will cross to other parties.

He also added that the APC has to capitalise on their strong points because so many faults will be found with the government.

Ayodele said: “If the PDP wants to win they must put so many things in place.

“The PDP needs to restrategise and pick the right candidate, a very sensible candidate.

“And, of course, the PDP should use the APC’s weakness to weaken them, but PDP will be having a lot of wrangling because of selfish interests.

“This may rock the party to fall in 2023.

“APC needs total repackaging.

“There is going to be more problems for PDP because some of them will be cross carpeting and the APC will have to capitalise on their strong points because so many faults will be found with this Government.

“If not, this Government will be frustrated.”