2023: Primate Ayodele releases list of APC, PDP aspirants that won’t be Nigeria’s President

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has spoken once again about the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria.

The man of God had mentioned at different times some politicians who should not bother contesting or withdraw from the race because he doesn’t see them becoming the next president of the country.

In a statement made during an interview session at his prayer mountain, Primate Ayodele released a long list of aspirants who will not become the next president of Nigeria, while still advising them to withdraw instead of wasting their money unnecessarily.

In APC, he mentioned some big wigs who have been going around canvassing for votes from delegates in the forthcoming primaries.

“In APC, The former minister of science and technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Pastor Tunde Bakare, Governor Ben Ayade, Governor Dave Umahi, former minister of education, Emeka Nwajiuba, Ken Nnamani, Governor Yahaya Bello, Ahmed Sani Yerima, Dimeji Bankole, Timpire Sylva, should stop wasting their money, they are going nowhere in the presidential race.’’

Also, in the Peoples Democratic Party, Primate Ayodele advised some aspirants to bury their ambitions because it won’t lead to anywhere for them in the next presidential election.

‘’ In PDP, Pius Anyim, Governor Nyesom Wike, Governor Bala Mohammed, Governor Emmanuel Udom, Ayodele Fayose, Dele Momodu, Charles Okwudili, should just bury their presidential ambition, it’s not going to yield positive results for them in 2023’’.

When asked about the current political situation in Kano, the man of God made it known that Kwankwaso’s party, NNPP will have about 70% of the state’s political structure in 2023.

He said that Governor Ganduje’s era has gone and that he should be careful of his health as he foresees danger ahead of him.

‘’In Kano, Kwakwaso will make a big statement in the state in 2023, though he will not become the next president of the country, neither will NNPP capture a very large part of the country but in Kano, NNPP will have about 70% while the remaining will be shared between APC and PDP.’’

“If a governorship aspirant comes out from Kwankwaso’s party, the election victory will be between NNPP and PDP and that’s if the PDP has a strong candidate.’’

“’If Governor Ganduje becomes the running mate of any candidate in the APC, it will lead to total loss for such a person. Ganduje is part of Nigeria’s cabal but his era has ended, he should take care of his health very well, I see danger ahead of him.’’