2023: Primate Ayodele blasts politicians, church leaders, monarchs

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has frowned at the attitude of some Nigerian politicians vying for political post in the 2023 general elections.

The warning by the Prophet was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, on Friday.

Primate Ayodele warned the electorate not to vote for politicians seen crying, frying bean cake on the road or engaging in unusual activities all in the name of campaign.

The man of God described them as deceivers that won’t do any good for Nigeria.

Primate Ayodele referred to a politician that cried during the week after he was presented a nomination form by some group of people, making it known that it was all gimmicks to get sympathy votes.

The man of God noted that the certain politician cannot point to one million lives he has touched since he has been in power and therefore doesn’t deserve to be bought a nomination form of N20 million.

He said: “I want to caution Nigerians against voting for politicians who deceive us by frying akara, eating corns, telling lies that they bought them nominations forms or crying during declarations.

“These are deceits.

“There is no point for someone who has been in government for 19 years to start crying because they bought form for him.

“Let us ask him: Can he bring out 100 projects that he has done?

“Can he point to one million lives that he has changed in his year in power?

“We need someone who has feelings for the people.

“Those people crying don’t have anything to offer Nigerians.

“Nobody should vote for any politician that says some group of people bought nomination form for them.

“It’s all lies.

“Imagine a politician crossing from Lagos State, where he has been in power for close two decades, to Ogun State to represent them at the National Assembly.

“What miracle did he perform where he served previously?

“How many lives did he change?

“It is those that are in Lagos where he served that are supposed to buy the form for him not where he is going to if he has really done well.

“Let us stop deceit.

“Let us stop campaign that is not real and let us face reality.

“Those that claim they bought form for them will deceive the citizens if they get to power.

“They should not be voted for.

“Former Vice President) Atiku (Abunakar) cried during his time.

“(Former Edo State Governor, Adams) Oshiomhole ate corn.

“(President Muhammadu) Buhari’s wife (Hajiya Aisha Buhari) fried Akara.

“(Senator Adeola) Yayi now crying too.

“(Rotimi) Amaechi became a hairdresser.

“(Babajide) Sanwo-Olu went to a mechanic workshop.

“We have too many dramatic politicians with grammars because they are full of deceit.

“God is watching us and he will judge all these politicians deceiving Nigerians.

“What have you done for the people that will make them buy nomination forms for you?

“Before they can contribute money for forms, you must have done things worth millions for them.

“But did you do any?

“It’s all lies.”

Primate Ayodele also blasted traditional rulers who have been endorsing politicians that come to their palace.

He noted that the traditional institution is corrupt already and that there is no king bold enough to speak truth to politicians because they got to the throne in dubious manners.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that our traditional rulers, the Emirs and Obas are already slaves to money because they pray for anyone that comes to them all for money.

“The traditional institution of Nigeria is not active, it’s not like before.

“There is no king that is bold enough to tell the truth to these politicians because they all got to the throne in a dubious manner.

“They keep on endorsing because of money.

“It is very embarrassing.”

Continuing, Primate Ayodele spoke about the role of church leaders in the political atmosphere of the country, making it known that it isn’t compulsory for pastors to join politics but they should always speak the truth to power.

He said: “Pastors too are not ready to face the reality.

“It’s not a must we get into politics but we should tell the politicians what is right and what is not right.

“Some pastors mess with the name of God all in the name of contesting.

“I remember (Chris) Okotie, Tunde Bakare that said it’s God that sent them.

“When they failed woefully, they cried foul.

“Let us be real.

“There are some church leaders that their members are governors, vice president, Senate president and many more, but they will never tell them the truth.

“You know they are not performing, yet you are hailing them.

“2023 is important and we are all concerned.

“Nobody must be left out.

“We must get our PVC to vote for the right person.

“Let us vote our conscience.

“Don’t let us vote because of what we will eat.

“Politicians have fooled Nigerians.

“Let us not allow the same set of people to come on board again.

“There is hunger in the land.

“Many Nigerians are angry and it’s so sad that these politicians keep on deceiving unsuspecting citizens.

“As a pastor, I am closer to the grassroots than any of these politicians.

“I give to the people a lot and I know the yearnings of the people.

“These politicians do nothing for them until it is election period.”

Furthermore, Ayodele mentioned that any politician that bought a N100 million presidential form will not perform.

Rather he will enrich himself when he gets to power, he said.

He noted that Nigeria needs politicians that can manage the country.

He further urged everyone to get involved because Nigeria has to survive.

Ayodele said: “N100 Million for presidential form is much.

“Anyone that pays such an amount for form will not perform.

“This is politics of deceit.

“It is not for the poor people.

“They just want to enrich themselves.

“Our politicians are very wicked and disrespectful.

“And they hate people that say the truth.

“I don’t want them to like me.

“If I send invitation to you, don’t come.

“Most of them don’t have the brain and those who have the brain won’t be allowed to get there.

“It is not only prayers that will help us in this country.

“Nigeria will fail again if we are not careful.

“They come to deceive us with N7,000 and bread.

“This is not a national cake.

“It is a disaster that will make us cry.

“We don’t want politicians that will eat Amala on the road side all in the name of campaign.

“We need a politician that can manage his family, someone who can manage activities in church or mosque, someone who has the fear of God, one who feel for the less privileged.

“Nigeria must survive.

“Nigeria must grow.

“We all must do it together.

“There is no where we can go.”