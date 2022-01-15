2023 presidential race: Focus of THEWILL NEWSPAPER this week

The race to the 2023 presidential election has started in earnest, with just 13 months to the February 2023 poll.

The person who will take over the reins of power from President Muhammadu Buhari next year remains very unclear and fluid.

However, feelers from the power brokers and those who would influence how the two leading parties – the ruling All Progressives Congress and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party – choose their candidates have given a bit of clarity as to who the real contenders are.

From all indications, and interestingly too, the political party that presents a presidential candidate that appeals to stakeholders and voters across party lines, will likely win the election.

This week’s edition of THEWILL NEWSPAPER, which has on its cover: “As Race To 2023 Presidential Poll Begins: Political Horse-Trading to Succeed Buhari Hots Up,” takes a cursory look at the ongoing permutations and calculations of the various interests and power brokers ahead of the parties’ primaries to decide on the flag bearers.

The in-depth cover story looks at the motivation for the River State Governor, Nyesom Wike, who is unrelentingly pushing for zoning in the PDP as well as the cacophony of voices in APC even as it explains the strengths and weaknesses of the major contenders.

THEWILL State of the States series, for this edition, focuses on Nasarawa and Kaduna States with solid information on the business and investment potential in the two northern states.

DOWNTOWN, the colourful all-gloss lifestyle and culture magazine insert of THEWILL, has on its cover this week: “2022: A new dawn… and it’s looking good.”

It’s a tête-à-tête with some noteworthy businessmen and women about their hopes for their different industries and businesses this year as they remain positive on what the year would bring.

The beautiful cover story shares what Oke Maduewesi of Zaron Cosmetics, Lisa Folawiyo of Jewel by Lisa, Tomiwa Aladekomo of Cabal Media, and others have to say about a bright 2022.

It’s a must read for all.

DOWNTOWN also returns with the regulars to set our readers in the right mood to get back to work after the holidays.

So relax and enjoy our exciting package for the week.

