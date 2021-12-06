2023 Presidential Election: Forum endorses Gov. Yahaya Bello

The Kogi State Forum of Former Political Office Holders has endorsed Governor Yahaya Bello to contest for the office of president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

The Forum announced the endorsement during a press conference at the NUJ Press Centre on Monday in Lokoja.

Dr. Abdulsalam Bawa Dangana, spokesperson and Chairman of the Forum, said the endorsement follows the governor’s dynamic and pragmatic leadership prowess, which he had exhibited in the state.

He said that Bello had done well in addressing security challenges in Kogi state and with such credentials, could only be the best option for Nigeria come 2023.

The Forum chairman, who is also a former Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative and Assembly Matters, said Bello had the ability to move the country to “greater and enviable heights.”

Dangana said that in line with the realities of the time, the Forum is declaring its loyalty and 100 per cent support for the All Progressives Congress-led administration in Kogi State under Governor Bello.

He said: “We are a representative of the entire body of former Political office holders in Kogi State under the present administration.

“We therefore use this medium to endorse His Excellency Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, the Executive Governor of Kogi State, to contest and run for the office of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.

“At this juncture, we have decided to pass a Vote of Confidence on His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello for the giants strides so far achieved in many fields of human endeavour.”

Dangana implored well-meaning Nigerians, especially, Kogi indigenes at home and in Diaspora, to rally round the governor to clinch his laudable aspiration.

Also speaking, Ahmed Adamu, an Architect and former Special Adviser to the governor on Good Governance and Due Process, said once security of the country is fixed, the economy and all other sectors would grow.