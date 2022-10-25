2023 Presidency: You will mislead Atiku, PDP to another electoral misfortune, Keyamo to Obaseki 

The Spokesperson of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council PCC, Festus Keyamo said the recent statement credited to Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki, is not only misleading to the PDP Presidential candidate and party, but also an enabling factor towards “inevitable electoral doom”.

Obaseki has been quoted as saying that Nigeria would break up if the APC wins the incoming Presidential election.

However, Keyamo, in a statement he signed Tuesday said Obaseki, by the outburst, has clearly shown that he must be one of the elements within his Party, that might likely spell another setback for the first opposition candidate, adding that the APC is worry that if at all, the opposition is elected, “they will inflict the same divisive spirit on our country as a whole”.

“This is coming from a Governor who turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to the outrageous and divisive statement made by his presidential candidate in Kaduna a few days ago calling for Northerners not to vote for Yoruba or Igbo candidates.

“This is also coming from a Governor who has so far callously, heartlessly, and undemocratically “broken up” his own State by denying many constituencies of adequate representation in the Edo State House of Assembly by denying the members of their right to take their seats, even though the members were duly elected.

“It is little wonder then, that his exit from the APC to the PDP was a signal of peace within the APC and the beginning of the unending crises within the PDP.

“It reminds us of the story of the Biblical Satan whose expulsion from heaven restored peace to that realm and pronounced woe upon the earth.

“Obaseki and his cohorts, like Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, obviously sold their souls for the Biblical pot of porridge by violating the zoning principles in their own constitution, thereby causing the present implosion within their party – an implosion that he now wishes to project on the country. Compare that to the historical stance of the APC Northern Governors who insisted on the unity of this country by rejecting power offered to them on a platter of gold, but rather insisted on power shift to the South to keep this country together.

“We are shocked by the shallowness of thinking, the sheer temerity, and the obfuscating arrogance that pushed Governor Godwin Obaseki to make such an outrageous statement against the APC. We call on Governor Obaseki to apologize to the people of Edo State, to the people of the Southern region, and to Nigerians as a whole for making such an insensitive and reckless statement in the face of PDP’s insensitivity to the principle of power rotation in the country.

“Certainly, the day of reckoning with the masses is coming for the likes of the Judas of our time, Governor Godwin Obaseki!” Keyamo alarmed.

Thank you.