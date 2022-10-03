2023 Presidency: Women stage solidarity walk for Tinubu, Shettima, Sanwo-Olu in Lagos

Women from different parts Lagos state Monday staged a solidarity walk in support of the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Videos of the women, comprising artisans, traders and market women and professionals, marching on the streets with banners, went viral on social media Monday morning.

The women, in their hundreds, gathered at Tinubu’s Square on Lagos Island and other locations in the state for the solidarity walk.

A Twitter user @Mr_JAGs tweeted, “Today in Lagos State …. ANTICIPATE ….. Women Walk for Tinubu @jidesanwoolu Shettima @KashimSM and Awareness Walk for Sanwo-Olu @jidesanwoolu and Hamzat @drobafemihamzat #BAT2023 #WomenWalkForTinubu.”