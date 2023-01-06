2023 Presidency: Wike’s attacks helping Atiku to win more votes – Spokesman

Spokesman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Charles Aniagwu, said the chances of the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has become brighter because of incessant and virulent attacks by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Wike, a leader of the rebellious G5 governors and their supporters, has been very combative, castigating Atiku since he fell with the presidential candidate after the party’s primary.

Rather than seeing Wike’s attacks as a setback for the PDP campaign, Aniagwu is optimistic that such venom against his principal by Wike was enhancing the PDP’s chances of winning the presidential election, particularly in the northern part of the country.

Aniagwu who is the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, was responding to questions from newsmen during a press conference in Asaba.

“Wike by his incessant attack on Atiku, has helped us to win in the north because he is making it look as if we want to kill the north, as if the reason for getting the power is to deal with the north.

“And you don’t talk to people like and expect them to just stand by. And because of the continuous attacks, we now have much more support in the north than we were having before.

“In the south that is now home of PDP, he has helped to brighten our chances in the north that has more 58% of the voting population.

“When we look at it, we see ourselves not only scoring 25% in 19 states where we are going to win more than 80% of the votes.

“Have you seen Buhari going to APC campaign? What that means is that that 12 million votes which he usually keep in his pocket, Atiku has become the heir apparent.

“The man (Buhari) is so angry with the northern governors because he saw what most of them did not see in Tinubu.

“You could remember that he told the governor to allow him produce his successor since he also gave them the free hand to pick their successors in their respective states.

“But they disagreed and insisted on what they have today as their candidate. And the campaign had not even started when Tinubu started scoring own goals,” he said.