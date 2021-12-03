2023 Presidency: Wike lists attributes PDP will look out for in candidate

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has listed attribute the Peoples Democratic Party will look out for in whoever will fly its presidential flag in the 2023 elections.

The Rivers State Governor listed the attributes when he appeared on a programme on African Independent Television.

Wike said only a courageous person with the capacity and vision to salvage the country would be supported.

He said though the party is yet to decide whether such a person would be from the South or North, the candidate would be one who can confront the evil tactics of the All Progressives Congress.

He said: “Let nobody come and tell you that in arriving at a presidential candidate that it will be easy.

“No way, it can never be.

“You know, there are two types of turbulences.

“There is turbulence that will not have a crash, which is a normal turbulence.

“There is turbulence that there is likely to be a crash.

“Our own turbulence in PDP is the normal turbulence, which I believe we will get through it, but APC turbulence is a turbulence that is likely to lead to a crash.

“PDP has redeemed its position towards what Nigerians are expecting because Nigerians are tired of what is going on in the country.

“So, they need an alternative, and the only alternative as it is today is the Peoples Democratic Party.”

Governor Wike said as a firm and courageous person who had demonstrated such selfless leadership in Rivers State, he would only support a presidential candidate who will not mortgage the party for other selfish interest.

He said: “And so, if you want to run for presidency under PDP, I will not support somebody who’ll just want to bear the name of former presidential candidate.

“I will not agree to that.

“I must see that you are prepared for it and to confront this evil called APC.”

Wike boasted that PDP got it right with a peaceful conduct of its national convention that saw the emergence of a new National Working Committee.

He dismissed insinuations in some quarters that PDP governors had forced an early convention because they wanted sole control of the party.

According to him, any true party man would love a PDP that is stable, focused and forward-looking.

The governor maintained that the new leadership of the PDP, waiting to be inaugurated on December 9, had started engaging Nigerians and other party members on identifying what the problems are and how to address them properly.

Wike said Nigerians were tired of the misrule of the APC and would not allow their evil to continue beyond 2023.

On how his successor would emerge, Governor Wike reassured that the leadership of the party would meet to decide who to support at the appropriate time.

He maintained that he was obliged to ensure that PDP wins the 2023 governorship election, but he would not impose any candidate on the party.

He said: “One mistake I will not make is to impose somebody.

“From my experience as a student of history, reality has shown that it is difficult for you to say Joseph is the man I can trust.

“Until you give somebody power and money, that is only when you will know whether that person is trustworthy or not.”

Wike said God will not allow someone that would destroy all the remarkable progress the state has made over the years to be the next governor.