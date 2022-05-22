The Campaign Directorate of one of the frontline presidential aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Malam Mohammad Hayatu-deen, has explained why his campaign train is yet to visit the South East geopolitical zone to solicit for votes from delegates.

The Campaign Office offered the explanation in a statement by its Director, Media Policy and Programmes, Sani Umar.

The statement on Saturday said that three different attempts were made and scheduled visits were arranged by Mallam Hayatudeen campaign team to visit the South Eastern States but were unsuccessful because of the peculiar circumstances existing in the region.

The statement said: “Attempts were made twice to pay a visit to the region the previous week, which failed principally because of the sit at home directive.

“Our third attempt also was unsuccessful because it coincided with the PDP scheduled primaries that engaged most of the delegates and party leaders in the region.”

According to the statement, Hayatu-deen had looked forward to the visit to the region because of the enthusiasm expressed by his old friends and associates from the geopolitical zone to receive him.

The statement said that the campaign office is however making necessary arrangements to ensure that Hayatu-deen will meet with relevant stakeholders and have one on one contact with delegates from the region as he was able to do in other areas he had visited.

The Campaign Office said also that their principal and his team were happy at the high level reception they received across the country and the visible show of enthusiasm of Nigerians at the quality of his personality and profile.

It said: “In most of the states visited, the delegates expressed joy at the quality of Hayatu-deen’s profile, his intimidating credentials, his uncommon leadership quality, his clean records devoid of corruption and above all his grasp of the economic challenges facing the country and his wherewithal to tackle them headlong if given the opportunity to serve the country as its president.”

The Campaign Office also noted the desire of Nigerians to think outside the box and to use the 2023 election to shift away from the old ways of electing the leaders since the precarious situation in the country requires uncommon leadership, which Hayatu-deen is set to provide.