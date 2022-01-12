2023 Presidency: Why Afenifere will not support Tinubu, others — Adebanjo

The Leader of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has said the group will not support the presidency bid of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, or that of any other candidate.

Adebanjo made this known when he spoke with newsmen on Wednesday, a day after Tinubu officially declared his ambition.

He said Tinubu has a right to challenge for the highest office in the land though.

He, however, said the minimum demand for Afenifere to take part in the 2023 election was for the constitution to be changed and the country restructured.

Adebanjo said on Tinubu’s presidential ambition: “Your man has every right to contest the election.

“He is not disabled.

So what is the big deal about that?

“We are not contending who is the president now because we don’t believe in the constitution that we have.

“Until that constitution is changed, then we will talk about where the president will be.

“We have no candidate now until that constitution is changed because I don’t want to go on an uncharted sea.

“That is the implication now.

“You must believe in the constitution before you say I want to be a part of it.

“I am not going to be part of the constitution or election that operates a military constitution.

“That’s the bone of contention and which President (Muhammadu) Buhari himself has not disputed.

“The constitution we have is a military one.”