2023 Presidency: We’re mobilising for Tinubu/Shettima victory in Taraba – Ex-Envoy

Taraba Coordinator of Independent Grassroots Presidential Campaign Council for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Amb. Hassan Ardo said the council was mobilising for victory in spite internal wranglings within the party in the state.

The former Nigerian envoy to the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago stated this while addressing newsmen Tuesday in Jalingo.

He said that the party was united in ensuring an overwhelming victory in the February 25 Presidential election.

Ardo alleged that some elements in the party have chosen to deviate from the path of justice and fairness.

He said that unless the right thing was done, any charade being celebrated was only temporary.

“I can assure you that as we speak, Taraba APC is firmly united in our resolve to ensure that our Presidential candidate wins overwhelmingly in next week’s Presidential.

“Believe me that from our interactions with the people at the grassroots; this is beyond just a political party affair.

“It is true that there are some issues in the party especially with regards to our governorship candidate but that is a different thing all together.

“We would not allow such triviality to stall our focus on the bigger picture. We would continue to mobilise our people and do what is right,“he said.

He urged all members of the party to always put the interest of the party above personal interests.

“Our loyalty must stay above average and we need to uphold the principle of justice and fairness,’ he said.

Ardo called on the electorate in the state to remain focused and come out en-masse to vote for Tinubu/Shettima on February 25 to guarantee continuity and better nation.