2023 Presidency: Tinubu’s supporters besiege Teslim Balogun Stadium for APC rally

Thousands of supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, again besieged the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos Tuesday for the grand finale of the party’s Presidential rally.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to attend the rally with other APC bigwigs.

Tinubu’s loyalists in various camps, dressed in different campaign clothes, T-shirts and caps of various colours were busy blowing trumpets, waving brooms, waving caps, hoisting flags and other symbols of the party, awaiting the arrival of the candidate and his entourage.

The event, which brought together APC leaders, members, support groups in Lagos and contingents from neighbouring South-West States, triggered gridlock on Ikorodu Road, with Funso Williams Ave and Surulere axis badly affected.

Tinubu’s supporters with enthusiasm walked distance because of the congestion to access the venue, which was manned by heavy security presence.

The main bowl of the stadium had been filled to capacity and the premises of the venue as early as dawn.

While the rally had yet to start as of the time of filing this report, so many supporters, who in spite of the scorching sun, were seen hoisting placards and portraits of various candidates contesting the elections.

Already at the venue were Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Wife of the APC Presidential Candidate and Senator representing Lagos Central; Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, wife of Lagos State Governor; Oluremi Hamzat, wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor.

Others included: Florence Ajimobi, wife of the late Governor of Oyo State; Mudashiru Obasa, Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly and many other APC leaders including: Senator Ganiyu Solomon, Abimbola Fashola, Idiat Adebule, Adejoke Orelope among others.

Popular Fuji star, Wasiu Ayinde, Naira Marley, Ekwe, Danfo Driver and other hip hop musicians entertained supporters in a live play at the event to the admiration of the participants.

Tinubu had earlier on November 26, 2022 organised same presidential rally in the state which brought crowd of his supporters to the same venue.