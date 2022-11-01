2023 Presidency: Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy, seeks private sector support on economy 

The Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said if elected, he will remove petroleum subsidy, seeking the cooperation and support of the private sector was required to implement the reforms in his economic master-plan.

Tinubu said this at the APC’s Campaign Council town hall meeting and dialogue with the Business Community Tuesday in Lagos.

He noted that during his tenure as governor of Lagos between 1999 and 2007, his administration developed a largely successful blueprint.

He explained that the success of his tenure turned the state into a safer, more prosperous place, for any legitimate venture irrespective of person, religion, region or ethnicity.

“We opened the door for Nigerians to witness the same thing as we work hand in hand with the business community sharing the same goal of prosperity and renewed hope.

“I now stand before you seeking a bigger yet similar job; the similar practical work that improved Lagos is what I want to bring to the nation.

“The task ahead is difficult but doable and I need you to help this come through,” he said.

The APC presidential candidate commended the efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying that the government performed with patriotism and commitment during trying times.

He, however, stressed the need to go further and faster, via his experience in both public and private sector to renew hopes and rebuff the despair of Nigerians.

Tinubu reeled some of his economic blueprint to include the revival of the nation’s industries by bringing the nation’s industrial policy to life through creation of major and minor industrial hubs in each of the geographical zones to grow faster from bottom up.

He added that his team would foster productive excellence in areas such as light manufacturing, the creative industry, with active participation in the digital economy to birth the fourth industrial revolution.

Tinubu said his administration, if given the opportunity to be president, would target a minimum Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth of between six and ten per cent.

He furthered said the requisite reforms to champion productivity in the agricultural sector for increased exports and provision of food for the ordinary citizen would be done.

“We must produce, then buy made in Nigeria; we shall make Nigeria a leader instead of a bystander.

“We seek consumer credit revolution, affordable credit for businesses and the business sector shall increase in so many folds.

“It took a lot to start the dream and realise the goal of that sea port. For land and water management – all catchment areas must be studied to stem all problems,” he said.

Tinubu also expressed his determination to provide constant electricity, expand infrastructure from roads to ports, lands, and deep sea ports.

“I am determined to give you affordable and reliable power to light the entire economy as we cannot produce without constant electricity.

“We have what it takes to bring it to you all; we have the gas, sun, wind and water.

“As for petroleum subsidy, it has to be removed and my administration would see to the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA),” he said.

To tackle the country’s security challenges, Tinubu expressed his readiness to fight terrorism via counterterrorism.

He stated that his administration’s response to the country’s insecurity shall be defined by elements such as enlisting more people into the military, police, and other security forces.

He added that he would provide area and ground surveillance, identify, monitor and defeat the evil groups anywhere in the country.

“We shall have no respite until they surrender. A nation is not driven by itself but the content and the people that reside in it.

“Nigeria would move, crush all enemies, and bring progress and prosperity for today and tomorrow,” he said.

The former governor of Lagos said his tenure would push for gender balance through more women inclusion in the composition of his administration and decision making processes.

On his own, Sen. Kashim Shettima, Vice-Presidential Candidate of the APC, said the Tinubu/Shetimma administration would with its comprehensive economic plan combat insecurity by adopting proactive intelligence driven approach.

This, he said, was in recognition that security was a great determinant to private sector investments.

Shettima said the administration was prepared to make the required investments as part of the mandate to take the nation to greater heights.

He added that the team was committed to improving electricity generation to about 20, 000 megawatts to drive economic growth.

“There would be reforms to drive investments in renewable energy and we would introduce policies that ensure the transmission and generation of power.

“The time has come for Nigeria to manufacture and the Tinubu/Shettima administration would align for local manufacturing as we cannot be dependent on importation.

“Adequate investments and consideration would be given to the agriculture, education, and healthcare sectors.

“We would address the inadequate health infrastructure to tackle high mortality, dependence on imported medicines and vaccines,” he said.





