2023 Presidency: Tinubu, Shettima arrive Minna for Town Hall meeting

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ASiwaju Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, arrived in Minna, Niger State, Monday to attend a town hall meeting with agro-allied and commodity groups.

In a video posted on Twitter by the Senior Special Assistant to the Lagos state Lagos Jubril Gawat, Tinubu and Shettima could be seen greeting supporters who came to welcome them at the airport as they made their way through the crowd.

Tinubu and Shettima Sunday shunned the Arise TV town hall meeting which was held in Abuja Sunday and no representative from the APC camp was present.

The APC campaign council Sunday night justified Tinubu’s absence saying he had other engagements in Minna (Niger) prior to the meeting.

The Director of Media and Communications, Bayo Onanuga, had said, “We are in Minna now for engagement with farmers and agro-commodities groups ahead of tomorrow. The media cannot suddenly come up with a debate and wants us to drop everything we are doing to attend it. It is wrong. We also have our campaign schedule to attend to.”





