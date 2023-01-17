2023 Presidency: Tinubu, Shettima, APC Chair, others arrive Ilorin for campaign

Multitudes of Kwara residents Tuesday waved ecstatically on the streets of Ilorin to welcome the APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other dignitaries to the state for his campaign.

Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and party National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu arrived the ancient city in company of several APC leaders and supporters.

They were received by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, a legion of APC candidates and leaders from across the state of harmony.

Also on the welcome train were the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; the three Senators from Kwara and their counterparts from Kogi and other parts of Nigeria, cabinet members, APC candidates, and hundreds of party stalwarts.

The airport was thronged with supporters, many donning the ”Emi lokan” cap, others adorned with the insignia of Tinubu’s cap, with security agencies struggling to clear the human traffic that heralded Asiwaju’s arrival to the city.

He waved the broom and danced to the different tunes of music crooned by supporters and admirers alike.

The double-decker Marco Polo bus conveying Tinubu and the dignitaries got locked in a suffocating human traffic formed by thousands of supporters and admirers who lined the streets from the Ilorin International Airport.

The convoy now headed to the venue of the rally, spending over one hour between the airport and Gaa Odota – the neighbourhood next to the airport.

The candidate and the entourage thereafter paid homage to the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, before heading to the campaign ground.

A mammoth crowd of party supporters endured the weather to luaten various speeches delivered by Tinubu and official handing over of flags to the candidates, including Governor AbdulRazaq, who is seeking re-election.

