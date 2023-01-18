2023 Presidency: Tinubu ‘ll ensure women’s inclusiveness in government – Wife

Oluremi, wife of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate said her husband will ensure women’s inclusiveness in government, if given the mandate.

Oluremi, represented by Valita Bashir, Director-General National Women Development Centre, said this Wednesday in Abuja at the second edition of APC Professionals Forum and symposium of dissecting the Asiwaju manifesto.

She promised that Tinubu would give priority to women and youths empowerment in the country.

“Politically, we will work with the National Assembly to promote greater representation of women in government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“Our goal is to have at least 35 per cent female representation at all levels of government, we will also work towards progressively improving on the number of female lawmakers at the state and national levels.

“I am a woman, and I am a beneficiary of Asiwaju’s commitment to empowering womenfolk.

“Although I have always been passionate about charity work and have invested greatly in women and youth development as a former first lady of Lagos State.

“It was with the support of my dear husband that I was able to also take on political leadership roles,” she said.

She said there was need to institutionalize female inclusion and representation in politics and governance, adding that this was Tinubu’s pledge to Nigerian women.

Oluremi said that for Nigeria to attain its fullest potential, every segment of the population must be given a fair chance to make its best contributions to the country’s well-being and betterment.

She promised that a Tinubu led government would provide equal and inclusive opportunities and platforms to ensure that Nigerian women excelled in all areas like economic, social and political sectors.

“This will be achieved by creating the enabling and empowering environment to deliver these goals and objectives.

“Economically, we will encourage our financial institutions to give more and broader loans and incentive schemes support to women owned businesses.

“Our women are not lazy, we see them toiling to build homes and raise children on their meagre earnings. Asiwaju recognises that all our women need is the right and timely support to prosper,” she said.

Oluremi said that as a former two-term governor of Lagos State, Tinubu championed many women supports initiatives that lifted several families out of dire economic challenges.

“This is why till date, Lagos women have continued to sing his praises in appreciation of his unwavering devotion and dedication to their welfare and progress.

“Socially, we will fight for and defend the dignity of our women. As we did in Lagos State through the establishment of the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA),

“We will encourage all states to institute the same and combine it with the efforts of the Police Gender Units.

“We will create a safe environment via sponsored legislation to support and protect victims of domestic violence and abuse,” she said.

She added that a Tinubu led presidency would push for increased gender parity in education to ensure that the female child got a fair chance at access to basic and post-basic education.

She said the administration would promote nationwide support programmes to ensure the girl child stayed in school and not exploited by circumstances.

“Our girls are very smart and intelligent, in appreciation and recognition of their intelligence, the girl child will be encouraged to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths fields (STEM).

“This will be achieved through the use of education support scholarships, structured mentorship and internship, incentivised entrepreneurial and vocational training programmes.

“We will build on the current administration’s Social Intervention Programs with greater emphasis on empowering women and youth toward lifting more families into collective wealth and prosperity.

“This is a man who has done it before and transformed Lagos State, given the chance, he will definitely bring progress and prosperity to the women, youth and vulnerable citizens of Nigeria,” she said.

Senator Margret Okadigbo, wife of late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, said that Tinubu’s wife was a woman of her words who was passionate about anything she does or say.

The event was attended by APC professionals from across the federation and as well as some party chieftains.