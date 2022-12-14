2023 Presidency: Tinubu inaugurates campaign office, vehicles in Niger 

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Wednesday, inaugurated a campaign office and 33 vehicles in Minna, Niger, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Tinubu performed the inauguration shortly after addressing a crowd of supporters during the flag-off of his campaign in the state.

“I hereby inaugurate this office for the wellbeing of Nigerians and for the good of the people of Niger,” he said.

The vehicles and office were donated by Alhaji Mohammed Malagi, Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers and Chairman, Strategic Communications of Bola Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

Malagi was also an APC governorship aspirant in the state.

Speaking with newsmen after the event, the Private Secretary to Malagi, Bala Marka, said that the gesture was the modest contribution of the politician toward the victory of APC in the forthcoming general elections.

According to Marka, as a bona fide APC member and stakeholder, it behooves on Malagi to make his own contributions toward Tinubu’s success and the party’s victory in the 2023 general elections.

“The inauguration of the office was also accompanied with donations of operational vehicles for the presidential flag bearer in Niger State and some tricycles for loyal party members,” he said.

Tinubu was accompanied to the occasion by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, Federal Lawmaker s and other party stalwarts at both the state and National levels.





