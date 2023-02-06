2023 Presidency: Tinubu donates N100m to victims of banditry in Katsina – Gov. Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina, has announced that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has donated N100 million to victims of banditry in the state.

The Governor, who disclosed this during the APC Presidential campaign rally in Katsina, said his government was doing its best to end the spate of insecurity confronting the state.

According to him, the APC Presidential candidate gave the donation to be distributed to all victims of insecurity in the state.

He further prayed to God to forgive the souls of over 40 volunteers recently killed by terrorists in the state and expose the perpetrators.

Governor Masari told the gathering that leadership is not a matter of joke, adding that, “it is an issue that needs people that are capable of delivering.”

He called on the people to ensure that they vote for APC at all levels, saying that the party has done well in the past seven and half years of its governance.

“When you play with leadership for a second, you will face the consequences for years.

“The 2023 general election is between brightness and darkness and APC represents the brightness.

“The earlier opportunity the other people had, they didn’t utilise it to help Nigerians, but the little we had, everybody has seen what we have done.

“There was never a time that women and youths were involved in politics and election like now, because President Muhammad Buhari had brought a lot of empowerment programmes.

“Especially here in Katsina, over N37 billion was shared among the low income people in the state within just six years.

“Therefore, you should shun anyone telling you lies. You should vote for APC in the forthcoming elections,” he said.

Gov. Masari said if previous governments had done the right thing, Nigeria wouldn’t have experienced any form of insecurity, especially Boko Haram, cattle rustling and illiteracy.

According to him, they (previous governments) had the opportunity but were not able to utilise it.

He, therefore, urged the people not to allow anyone tell them lies about insecurity or poverty.