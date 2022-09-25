2023 presidency: Tinubu attacks Adebanjo over Peter Obi, calls him Ohanifere

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2023 elections, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has reacted to the backing of the Leader of Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

Recall that Adebanjo had several times said equity demands that the South East should get the 2023 presidential slot.

But reacting in a statement by the Director of Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said Adebanjo has been hobnobbing with the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, describing his as Ohanifere, a mixture a Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He said: “Papa Ayo Adebanjo does not speak for Afenifere.

“He is free as an individual to support anyone he likes, in furtherance of his democratic right.

“We know for a fact that Baba has turned Afenifere into his personal estate as acting leader.

“We are also certain that there was nowhere Afenifere, as we know it, met and took a decision to adopt Peter Obi as a candidate for 2023 presidential election.

“We respect the age of Baba Adebanjo, but he cannot turn Afenifere into his personal franchise for any political alliance.

“We are very much aware that Baba Reuben Fasoranti, the real leader of Afenifere had stated clearly that Pa Adebanjo has always been speaking for himself on many national issues using the name of the group.

“It is our well considered position that Pa Adebanjo cannot appropriate Afenifere.

“Baba is just an individual who is free to support any politician of his choice.

“As an individual, he cannot equate himself with the socio-cultural and socio-political organisation.”