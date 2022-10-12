2023 Presidency: Tinubu, APC Governors, PCC members in crucial meeting 

There was a heavy flow of traffic and security presence at Transcorp Hilton, venue of Wednesday’s tripartite meeting between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, APC governors, Presidential Campaign Council and members of the National Working Committee. (NWC)

The meeting, which was a follow-up to the parley held by Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC and the APC governors, has Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima.

Also in attendance were: Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, Atiku Bagudu; Deputy Director General of the PCC, Adams Oshimhole; Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje and Plateau State Governor and APC PCC Chairman, Simon Lalong.

The marathon meeting, which started at 12.00 noon was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

A source said the meeting was expected to hold for two hours but added that it was likely to extend to four hours, adding that the final council list would be concluded.

Although, the agenda of the meeting was not disclosed, sources said the candidate has decided to take the bull by the horn by inviting all stakeholders of his campaign including those who were aggrieved over the exclusion of their nominees from the initial 422-man list of the council to a political roundtable.

The source said, “Although the meeting was supposed to take two hours but from the look of things, it may extend to four. But at the end, some things are certain. They will conclude on the composition of the final council list as well as a date for the campaign kick-off.”

When contacted, both the Chief Spokesman of the PCC, Festus Keyamo and Director of Media and Communications, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed the meeting but declined to comment on the agenda.

“I really can’t say anything now until the end of the meeting,” Keyamo said.

