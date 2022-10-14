2023 Presidency: Tambuwal confirms PDP vote drive is on course

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said the organisation has not set aside its drive for votes kick-started on Monday.

Special Adviser Media and Publicity to the governor, Mohammed Bello said this in a statement Thursday and in Abuja.

Tambuwal said that contrary to what was being circulated in the social media and similar platforms, the campaign train “is continuing, by the grace of God on Monday in Kaduna.”

He said he was amazed and taken aback last night when he saw on social media and on very many platforms that the PDP had called off its campaign.

“That is far from the truth. In fact, it is fake news. People are looking forward to our coming to states, capitals and villages because PDP is the party to beat in 2023.

“Other parties are afraid because they have not started (their campaigns).

“None of them have composed their campaign councils, not to even talk of starting. They are trying to throw spammer at our works,” Tambuwal said.

Tambuwal, who also doubled as Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and the PDP Governors Forum said those making such efforts would not succeed.

“ It is one of those shenanigans when you see a party doing well and its candidate is better than yours. What you begin to do is to cause mischief. It is not going to work.

“We will run our campaign, as I said before, it Is going to be issue-based. We believe there are sufficient challenges in our country.”

Tambuwal said that he believed in the candidature of Atiku Abubakar and Ifeanyi Okowa.

“I also believe that when we get there, we shall do better for Nigeria; and, we hope we are able to convince Nigerians to vote for Abubakar/Okowa come February 2023.”

He assured that the campaign team would replicate the kind of scenario it had in Uyo, Akwa Ibom on October 10, and where thousands of party supporters turned up for the kick off of its presidential rally.