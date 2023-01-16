2023 Presidency: Support group declares North will support Obi-Datti to rescue Nigeria

A support group, the Obidatti People’s Movement (ODPM) has expressed optimism that Northern Nigeria will give support to opposition Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed during the 2023 general elections billed for next month, as well as all the LP candidates vying for various offices

The group expressed this at a press briefing held Monday January 16, 2023 in Kaduna, ahead of Obi’s campaign flag off billed for Wednesday 18th in the political capital of Northern Nigeria, with the theme, “Our Future is Bright with OBI-DATTI VICTORY”

“We sincerely believe that the North will support Obi-Datti campaign to rescue this nation come May 29,” the group said.

The text of the briefing jointly signed by Honourable Charles Obiora Anueyiagu (National Coordinator, Obi-Datti People’s Movement Nigeria), Bon Nebo Esq Diaspora Coordinator ObiDatti People’s Movement and Kenneth Chukwu (Director General ObiDatti People’s Movement), the group assured Nigerians that with an Obi-Datti presidency, all the woes of Nigeria will become a thing of the past within the shortest possible time.

“Our unalloyed support for joint ticket of Obi-Datti is hinged on the following facts;

(1) Character, Capability and Competence.

2) Verifiable track records and accountability.

The first time all Nigerians speaking with one voice irrespective of tribes regions and religions.

3) Transformative agenda. A paradigm shift from consumption to production.

4) Equal opportunities to all Nigerians regardless of ethnicity or religion.

5) An end to corruption and for empowerment of Nigerian youth.

For the first time Nigerians and the rest of the world have a presidential and vice presidential candidate both being loved equally for their ability and competency of good leadership.

(3)Transformation Agenda.

They have records of prudent management and leading by example. And will therefore, be able to transform our civil service, the armed forces, the police force, and all other paramilitary, and governance institutions for good.

(4) Education and Youth Development:

This is also the first time the skills, wisdom and suppressed knowledge of Nigerian Youth comes alive in a high scale dimension. This is a rebirth of hope for our youth who are the future of our nation, Nigeria.

(5) Corruption:

Corruption will die natural death. Only the incorruptible can fight

corruption successfully. And only the contented pass through the Nigeria system without being corrupted. We have a duo with impeccable and incorruptible character.

Therefore, our victory in the forthcoming election is the right signal for rebirth of integrity and change of the psyche of our people towards non-corruption characteristics.

(6 ) Nigerians will choose their leaders by themselves not by imposition. This is the greatest opportunity God has given to the populace to decide our future. And we must take advantage of it.

(7) Trust Restored: Their victory will restore hope to Nigerians that democracy works. This victory is our collective victory which guarantees the future for which God blessed our nation abundantly.

(8) Develop Nigeria among world economic power. They will enhance and increase economics potential global (net export ) and utilize the blessings of God to Nigeria and Nigerians for the good

of all.

“With the above, you will all agree that Our Future is Bright with OBI-DATTI victory and together we will achieve by God’s Grace,” the group said.

ODPM said that they have so far, carried out several activities that include the following;

“We created a site named, wheremypvc.com [1], where we encouraged masses to go get their PVCs, we tell them locations of their PVCs within Rivers State.

“We visited Mile 3 and Mile 1 markets in Rivers State on need to pick up their PVCs and we encouraged them to come out in mass and cast their votes on 25th of February 2023.

“We went all out again to educate people on need to vote for credible leaders, using Peter Obi as our focal point on October 1, 2022 and 8th

October 2022.

“Similarly, on January 11, we were at Ogbogoro Town Hall, helping and assisting INEC officials in sorting and giving out PVCS to prospective

voters.

“On January 12, we were at Akpor Grammer School, assisting new voters on how to retrieve their data and print out slip for easy collection

“On Friday, we stormed Ahoda for sensitization.

“Before that, between November 29th to 30th, we sensitized in Port Harcourt City Local Government (PHALGA), we visited ward 17, 8, 1 and 2 we sensitized the whole Eagle Island too.

“Similarly, on November 11th and 12th 2022, we visited Orie Umuogb

“On 7th November to 9th of November, we sensitized some areas in Obioakpor Local Government Area, like Ogbogoro, Ozuoba, Choba, St John Market and Mike 3 Market.

“From September 13th to 15th 2022, we sensitized Akpajo, onne, Eleme

Market all In Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“Between October 3rd to 5th, we sensitized Ikwere Local Government and areas we visited were IPO, Omerelelu, Big Elele Market.

“A car rally took place at university of Port Harcourt on Friday 16th of December 2022. It was a weekly outreach for two months.

“We also visited University of Science and Technology on 13th September 2022, as well as embarked on sensitizing eligible voters at ElechiAmadi polytechnic on 12th of September 2022.

“In all our sensitization outreaches, we made use of stickers of various sizes, aprons, tote bags dummy ballot papers and wrist bands as sensitization and voters education materials.

“On 18th of January 2023, our principals Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed will be visiting Kaduna State.

“Same activities were carried out in other states of the South East and South South, as well as Lagos in the South West.

“We therefore, ask all the executives and coordinators of this honourable group and the Obidients all over the North West to be present in Kaduna for this very important campaign.

“We plan to use this opportunity to show the world our abilities, and also to identify with our principals in Kaduna,” they explained.

According to them, some notable names of their members in the North

include,

1. Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim

2. Alhaji Mannir Rabiu Katsina

3. AIG Hadi Zarewa Rtd

4. Engr Mike Ayuba Auta

5 Hon Jonathan Asake

6. Hon Bashir Idris Aliyu Zangon Aya

7. Hon MS Ibrahim

8. Alhaji Audi Makama

9. Alhaji Maitama Danmasani Kano

10. Hon Auwal Tafoki

“We therefore, encourage everybody to be there and be a part of this history making political event seeking to liberate and promote the Nigerian people,” they said.