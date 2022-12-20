2023 Presidency: Solidarity group drums support for Tinubu/Shettima ticket

Friends of Kashim Shettima, a solidarity group for childhood friends, school-mates and work colleagues of Sen. Kashim Shettima, the Vice-Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC), has drummed support for Tinubu/Shettima presidency come 2023.

The group is an assemblage of highly distinguished men and women whose paths have crossed with the APC Vice-Presidential candidate in the last 50 years.

The group’s National Coordinator, Waziri Bulama-Fnia, at a news conference Tuesday in Abuja said that the support was to project the true character and attributes of Shettima to Nigerians.

“It is imperative for Nigerians to know the true character and attributes of the leader that would be elected into offices and the emergence of a President of our dream is of paramount importance.

“It is against this background that we have posed this press conference primarily to Xray Kashim Shettima and then there is no other category of people eminently qualified to do justice to this than his bosom friends across Nigeria.

“Those who shared experiences with him in the neighborhood, schools, workplaces and in the political arena.Kashim Shettima is a detribalised political leader who is a unifier and bridge builder,” he said.

He added:“As his friends and political associates across the country, we are convinced that in a diverse, and complex country like Nigeria, we need a liberal and fair-minded Vice-President.

“One that will complement the nation-building and national integration efforts of the President.

“This is why well meaning and patriotic Nigerians should support the Tinubu-Shettima President ticket in next year’s election.”

Bulama-Fnia said that it was pertinent to inform, educate, sensitive and conscientise Nigerians to vote wisely and rightly for Tinubu/Shettima because of their political antecedents, academic and working career pedigrees.

He said that the candidacy of Tinubu/Shettima was the desire and quest of Nigerians and it should be allowed to become reality.

According to him, the sterling leadership qualities eloquently defines the character and persons of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima.

“Asiwaju is competent, highly experienced, visionary, dynamic, inspirational, transformational, and transparent and achievement oriented.

“Like Asiwaju, Shettima appointed non indigenes and competent people of different faiths into top government positions in Borno.

“Shettima enviable tract record of infrastructural transformation, administratives capacity, visionary and dynamic leadership as well as astute management of lean resources of Borno State during his 8 years stewardship as governor.

“Advertise and signpost Tinubu /Shettima’s competence and ability to fix the economy and restore Nigeria to the path of prosperity,” he said.

Bulama-Fnia added that Tinubu and Shettima had done well as past governors of Lagos and Borno and they would replicate the delivery of the dividends of democracy nation-wide when given the mandate in 2023.

He urged Nigerians to join the vanguard for the campaign for democracy and continuation of good governance through the enthronement of visionary, competent, detribalized, patriotic, transformational and achievement-oriented leaders in 2023.





