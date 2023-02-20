2023 Presidency: Rivers PDP CC alleges Amaechi is part of cabal against Tinubu

The Rivers chapter of the Campaign Council (PDPCC) has alleged that the immediate past Minister, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi is a member of the ‘wicked’ cabal punishing the people with fuel and naira-swap crises.

The Director of Publicity and Communications, PDP CC, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, has therefore challenged Amaechi to deny that he was not part of persons making life a nightmare for Nigerians.

Nwuke said Amaechi was also working secretly for the PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, alleging that the former Rivers State Governor recently reconciled with members of the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers

He said Amaechi had been working secretly and holding meetings with Atiku and others in the cabal to starve the country of the much-needed funds in the name of politics.

Nwuke said: “Nigerians have been forced to go through the eye of the needle in search of money with which to meet their daily needs and feed their families.

“Unknown to most Nigerians, the vicious cabal that has made it a duty to inflict pain and suffering on the rest of us has done so deliberately in order to influence the outcome of the forthcoming elections.

“As a political party, we have gathered credible intelligence which supports the view that the leader of the APC, Rt Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, is a member of the cabal that has caused the naira crisis as well as the fuel scarcity and brought untold hardships on ordinary Rivers people and other Nigerians.

“Only recently, he reconciled with members of the Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State as part of the carefully woven plot. We equally know for certain that he has been holding secret meetings with the PDP presidential candidate.

“We challenge the former Minister of Transportation to deny this fact. Let him deny that he is not one of those that are working with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar at this time to undermine the genuine aspiration of the people of Southern Nigeria.”

Nwuke refuted claims by the APC gubernatorial candidate, Pastor Tonye Cole that Governor Nyesom Wike was trying to enter his party through the back door.

He said that the comment attributed to the governorship candidate had shown his inexperience in politics, adding that if Wike had wanted, he would have deserted the PDP a long time ago.

Nwuke added: “The Governor has maintained a principled position that he will not leave a party that he helped to build.

“The stance of Governor Nyesom Wike since the crisis erupted in the party at the national level is well known. He has publicly maintained a principled position that he will not leave a party that he helped to build. That position has not changed.

“Wike has insisted that he and members of the G5 would remain in the PDP in order to ensure that the tenets which made the party a destination of choice are not destroyed by power mongers and selfish politicians who have little faith in the unity and stability of Nigeria.

“Pastor Tonye Cole has no reason to waste his saliva. Governor Nyesom Wike is going nowhere. He has no plan today, tomorrow or in the near future to join the APC through the front or back door.

“Given his rabid comments, Cole has demonstrated a poor understanding of how politics works. This explains why many in the State, including politicians, think that he is an outsider.

“We believe that the APC candidate is a poor judge of circumstances, permanent interests and intervening variables in the polity which shape the present as well as the future of states and nation-states.

“Cole who betrayed Chief Dumo Lulu Briggs in 2018 to snatch the ticket of the APC should be properly guided by those who have a firm knowledge of the master art that politics is.

“In trying to curry cheap popuIarity and catch a few mentions in the press, Cole is exposing his underbelly and making a great mockery of himself”.

He reiterated that Wike had no secret agenda, insisting that the party would continue to fulfill its historic mission.