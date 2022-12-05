2023 Presidency: PRP dismisses alleged alliance with Peoples Redemption Party

Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has dismissed alleged reports that it is in alliance with the African Action Congress (AAC).

Muhammed Ishaq, acting Assistant National Publicity Secretary of the PRP made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

“The attention of the national leadership of the PRP has been drawn to a pernicious publication by the AAC through its National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, that the PRP has entered into an alliance with the AAC.

“The said publication is nothing but a ridiculous sham and unsophisticated falsehood as there was no time the PRP or its candidate entered into alliance with any political party or candidate.

“Thus, we urge the public to disregard this falsehood as our Presidential Candidate, Kola Abiola and his running mate, Haro Zego are still in the race to win.

“Our preliminary findings however revealed that the AAC and its presidential candidate have fallen for a cheap fraud in the hands of some faceless scammers who have never been members of the PRP at any level.

“We therefore advise the AAC and its presidential candidate to, going forward, do background checks before establishing talks with any element as doing so will save them from further falling for frauds and embarrassment.

“The PRP as the oldest surviving political party in Nigeria is known for strong ideologies and principles and will continue holding on to them without compromise.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kola Abiola, the Presidential candidate of the PRP had on November 12, said that the party was not considering any form of alliance with any political party ahead of the 2023 general election.

Abiola who spoke at the launch of the party’s manifesto said that there was no room for any alliance with other parties.

“I can’t see any right away. You have to run the race before you start thinking of an alliance.” NAN