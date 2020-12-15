Numerous supporters of former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Tuesday converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and inaugurated a campaign movement that will see to the actualisation of the presidential ambition for 2023.

The campaign movement was christened: “The South West Agenda (SWAGA ’23).”

It is headed by Senator Dayo Adeyeye as the Planning Committee Chairman.

Other members are: Senator Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, Hon. Oyetunji Ojo, Hon. Bosun Oladele, Hon. Rotimi Makinde, Hon. Kafilat Ogbara, Hon. Toba Oke, Hon. Deji Jakande, Hon. Gboyega Okegbemi and immediate past Secretary to Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, Hon. Suraj Adekunbi, Prof. Abideen Olaiya, as well as politicians from both the South and Northern parts of the country.

In his welcome address, Adeyeye, who said that 2023 election was already on the front burner of national discourse, declared that Tinubu is one of the most experienced politicians in the country to succeed Buhari in 2023.

He said: “We are gathered here today to make our own contributions to the arduous and crucial task of helping to shape the future direction of our beloved country, Nigeria.

“For the discerning mind, 2023 election is already in the front burner of national discourse.

“The discussion right now everywhere in the country is about what should and should not happen in 2023.

“That being the case, it is imperative that we should be part of these national discussion and activities.

“In the South West, our cause is buoyed by the fact that we have someone in our midst who towers above other aspirants to this highly exalted office.

“He is a ready-made man for the job.

“He is one of the most experienced politicians in the country today – with a track record of unparalleled achievements in all facets of governance.

“He is Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos State, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress.

“A man of incandescent intelligence, unmatched courage and integrity.

“A leader of leaders with a tremendous gift of foresight.

“He has mentored and built men and women of substance in the current democratic dispensation than any other leader in the country.

“A man with a large heart who harbours no malice.”