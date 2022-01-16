2023 presidency: Peter Obi replies Twitter user over threat to sue him

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has appealed for more time to make his position on the 2023 presidential poll known.

Obi spoke on Saturday night after a Twitter, @FakeBuhari, threatened to sue him if he fails to declare before month end.

The former Governor of Anambra State drew the ire of @FakeBuhari after he congratulated the Super Eagles on the victory over Sudan in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations championship in Cameroon.

The Twitter user had tweeted: “Sir, if at the end of this month and you don’t declare interest for presidency in the 2023 election, then be ready for a legal action from me.

“Leave #AFCON2021 for Orji UZOR Kalu, that’s his calling, not yours.

“Your calling is excellent economic leadership.”

Obi then replied: “I wish I knew your real name.

“But the truth is, I don’t have money to spend on a court case o.

“Give me some time.”