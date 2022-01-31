2023 presidency: Peter Obi gives condition for contesting

Former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has vowed to contest the 2023 presidential election if his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, zones the ticket to the South.

Obi, vice presidential candidate of the PDP for the 2019 polls, made this known in an interview with Njenje Media.

He said though he is capable of turning around the fortunes of the country, but he will wait on the decision of the PDP before he declares his intention.

He disclosed that all the elections he had been involved in in the past, the party that he belong to made pronouncements and takes a stand.

He said: “At least in 2019 when I was involved, where Atiku (Abubakar) graciously chose me as his running mate, which I remain eternally grateful to him for, the party decided that the candidate should come from the North and that was what the party decided.

“And I believe that the party owes it a duty to say what their stand is.

“If their stand today is South, be rest assured I am aspiring.

“If they say North, I can’t do otherwise or they chose the option that everybody is free, then, of course, you will be hearing from me.”

Obi, while affirming his commitment to building a better Nigeria, advised all and sundry to choose a candidate who is competent and most importantly has integrity.

The former Anambra State Governor said: “What we are looking for in this country today are people of integrity, people of conscience, people who are less greedy.

“Educational qualification is not a measure of integrity; it doesn’t guarantee that somebody is less greedy or that people have a conscience.

“I have seen people here acquire what they don’t need.

“I saw it while I was serving.

“To fight corruption here, you need somebody who has integrity, who is not greedy, who has a conscience.

“If you have that, fighting corruption is easy because if you, who is in charge, is not stealing, you will reduce stealing by 50 to 70 per cent.

“It is critical that you have somebody, who is like that.

“It is not when people are acquiring lands, houses, everything they don’t need; they want to live a lifestyle that is far beyond the economy of Nigeria, far beyond their earnings, that is why the place is collapsing.

“That is why we have insecurity and that is why we have poverty.”