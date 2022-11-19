2023 Presidency: Peter Obi begs Rivers governorship candidate for oversight  

Presidential candidate of the opposition Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has apologised to the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Rivers state, Beatrice Itubo for not visiting her during his trip.

Itubo was said to be on admission in the hospital when Obi visited.

Obi was in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital Thursday for the inauguration of the Nkpolu Oroworukwo flyover.

During his visit, he asked governor of Rivers, Nyeson Wike to support his bid for the presidency.

In a statement issued Saturday, Obi apologised for the oversight, saying he was not aware of the party’s guber candidate’s sickness.

He reassured Itubo of a cordial working relationship between the both of them.

He said, “My sincere apologies to Mrs Beatrice Itubo, the Labour Party candidate in Rivers State, for an inadvertent oversight. When I visited Port Harcourt a few days back, I was not informed or aware of her sickness.

“On arrival in PH, I was welcomed by the Labour Party presidential state coordinator in Rivers state and other party stakeholders. We had a useful meeting, and I explained to them the purpose of my visit which was to respectfully honour an invitation by the Rivers state government and that I will return for our party’s rally and other LP engagements soon.

“No one mentioned that our candidate was sick, otherwise I would have visited her before or after the event. I had committed to passing through the campaign office no matter how late, and I did at about 6.30 pm.

“My dear sister, I sincerely wish you a very quick recovery and reassure you of our good working relationship. May God Almighty bless you always.”





