2023 Presidency: Osun youths declare support for Atiku

Youths in Osun State have declared supports for the presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar.

Addressing a press conference at the NUJ press center in Osogbo, the state capital, the youths under the auspices of Osun Youth 4 Atiku said the PDP candidate has the capacity to lead the nation at this crucial period.

Youths drawn from all the local government areas of the state said they would work for the victory of the former Vice President to emerge as winner of the next year presidential election.

The Coordinator of the group, Barrister Pelumi Olajengbesi and the Director, Media and Advocacy for the group, Comrade Ebby Oluwasegun Ige said Atiku will liberate the country and its people from poverty, insecurity hopelessness and restore the glory of the nation as the giant of Africa.

Olajengbesi, said the group will work with other PDP stakeholders to deliver Osun for Atiku in the coming election.

He said: “Our people need a new way of hope; our party, the Peoples Democratic Party is poised to give the people of Nigeria a new direction with Atiku Abubakar as the president.”

“We, the Osun Youth 4 Atiiku, are prepared to mobilize young people, old and men and women across the state to deliver massive votes for Atiku in the 2023 election. To achieve this aim, we have today integrated our local government chapters with 323 coordinators in all the wards across the state.

“Our goal is to mobilise Nigerians, the people of Osun State to use our votes to replace the callous set of leaders in the current ruling party.

“Essentially, the essence of this press conference is to tell disciples of change in Osun state that there is need for us to liberate this country from the current social political darkness.

“There is a need for us to cement the spirit of nationhood in the Nigerian people. There is a need for Nigerians from the north, south and east to begin to see themselves as an entity as part of the Nigerian project.

“That is why we need a president who can articulate his goals; who can relate properly with the people of Nigeria in the South-East, North-Wes, North-East, South-South, North-Central and South-West.

While speaking, Oluwasegun-Ige, the Director, Media and Advocacy said the Osun Youth 4 Atiku is a youth focus organization mainly because the youths hold the highest stake in the electioneering process in Nigeria.

According to him, “With the youths representing about 70 per cent of the total number of registered voters, the power to change a failed government such as the current ruling party in Nigeria with the youths.”

“We are therefore going to mobilize Osun youths to massively vote for Atiku to get the desired good governance.”

“However, we want limit our Mobilization to youths alone, we shall also mobilize women, men and other segments of Osun voters”, Oluwasegun-Ige noted.