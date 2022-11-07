2023 Presidency: Osun ‘ll deliver 1m votes for Tinubu – Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola has promised to deliver one million votes for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate at the 2023 poll.

Oyetola said this Monday in Abuja at the party’s national secretariat when he spoke with newsmen.

“We have started the campaign, sometime last week, we had a solidarity walk throughout the state, we covered 11 km, the turnout was so massive.

“Osun has always been a state for the progressive, so there is nothing to worry about. I can assure you that we will deliver nothing less than one million votes for Asiwaju,” he said.

Oyetola who was elected in September 2018, lost his re-election bid on July 16, to Sen. Ademola Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to INEC, Adeleke polled 403,371 votes while Oyetola scored 372,257 at the election.

Oyetola, who was dissatisfied with the outcome, approached the court and called for the cancellation of the election, alleging over-voting.

He also alleged that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) was bypassed by INEC among other alleged electoral frauds.

Oyetola said he would reclaim his mandate, saying he had no fear.

“I don’t have any fear. I have fate in almighty God. I will reclaim my mandate,” Oyetola said.





