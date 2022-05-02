2023 presidency: Osinbajo is a pastor, he’ll fufil his promises – RCCG

Pastor Timothy Olaniyan, Head of Politics and Governance of the Redeemed Christian Church, at the weekend, said that Prof Yemi Osinbajo, the country’s vice president and All Progressives Congress presidential hopeful, is a child of God who will keep his promises if elected president in 2023.

Pastor Olaniyan who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen at the inaugural conference of New Era Nigeria.

The NEN is a political movement set to change the narrative of governance in 2023.

Olaniyan remarked: “Money politics in this country has led us to where we are now.”

According to him: “People will promise heaven and earth, and at the end of the day, you see them giving N1000, N2000 to eligible voters.

“After the election, you won’t see any of their promises being fulfilled and the people they gave money will not have access to these notable politicians.

“It is high time our eyes were opened.

“What we want is not those baits, we want somebody that would make a promise to our children and fulfill it.

“If you tell me education is going to be free, I want you to get there and make it free so that we would not continue to build up youths who have no future.

“As of today, Pastor Yemi Osinbajo is not just a pastor, he is still a child of God.

“There are many pastors who can decide to do rituals with a human skull and still claim to be a pastor.

“I am talking of a child of God.”

On his part, the Convener of the movement, Dr. Fatunji Stephen, in his remarks, said: “Since our independence, we have little or nothing to show for it.

“Administrations come and go, they make promises every now, and then, yet the story remains the same.

“As the citizens of this nation, we can’t fold our arms and be criticising them.

“This is what brought about the concept of New Era Nigeria.

“The old era of leadership in Nigeria is characterised by systemic corruption, self-interest, among other vices you can’t imagine.

“We want the kind of people that will emerge to be credible. People that would not go into public offices for personal gain.

“We want people that would rise and be selfless for the betterment of this nation.

Vanguard.