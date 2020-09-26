Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the 2019 election, Peter Obi, on Saturday distanced himself from a group campaigning for him that went as far as sharing, on various social media platforms, posters promoting an Obi/Kwakwanso ticket for the 2023 Presidency.

“I am not part of the poster being circulated. I was not even contacted and I do not know the group that made the poster,” Obi said in a statement issued by his Media Office and signed by his Media Adviser, Valentine Obienyem.

Obi had earlier tweeted: “I am not part of the poster being circulated” immediately his attention was drawn to the poster being circulated by the Equity Group, which advertised its National Coordinator as one Nonso Jonathan.

The poster, which features the photos of Peter Obi and former Kano State Governor, Alhaji Rabi’u Kwakwanso, has the following message: “For Equity & Fairness 2023 PETER OBI For President, RABI’U KWAKWANSO For Vice President.”

However, Obi in the statement by his Media Office said: “I was not even contacted and I do not know the group that made the poster.”

He advised Nigerians to join hands in tackling the present problems facing the country, with the ultimate aim of building a better Nigeria rather than being preoccupied with the next election or who occupies political positions in the next political dispensation.

“The election comes up in 2023. We should be worried about how to build a better country now, how to improve our educational system, how to reduce unemployment and how to make Nigeria a better country so that we shall still have a country by the time the election comes,” the former Anambra State Governor said.