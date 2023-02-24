2023 Presidency: Nollywood actor compares Barack Obama with Peter Obi 

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo has compared the presidential candidate for the opposition Labour Party, Peter Obi, to former United States of America President, Barack Obama.

Ekubo predicted that Obi’s victory in the election would be similar to Barack Obama’s election as the ex-president of the United States.

The actor believes that if Obi were to win, Nigerians would experience the same freedom as blacks did during Obama’s regime in America.

He wrote, “Peter Obi winning the Nigerian Presidency would do for Africa, what Barack Obama’s emergence as President of the U.S.A did for the entire Black Race