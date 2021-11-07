The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum has said that no one aspiring to rule the country in 2023 as president will have its backing if he or she is above 60 years old.

The AYCF made its position known through its President, Yerima Shettima, in Kaduna on Saturday at a news conference.

Yerima said youths in the northern region have decided to go with the position of former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, that Nigerians should look for a younger person to be president in 2023.

Yerima said: “We have made our position very clear that we will not pitch our tent with any old generation.

“This is not because it is not their right to contest, but you can rest assured that we will only campaign for young generations.

“We will be looking forward to those that are in their 40s and 50s.

“We have been sensitising the youths on those who have been recycling themselves over and over again without being able to provide answers to our issues.

“So, we want to, for once, do it for ourselves and I am sure we have the strength to do it.

“We are looking inward for capable hands in the younger generation this time around.”

On restructuring, Yerima said: “I have been talking about this over-concentration of power and if we continue to do this, we will continue to have funny people with funny characters occupying some of these political spaces.”