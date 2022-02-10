2023 presidency: Most APC, PDP governors backing Osinbajo — Ajulo

Former National Secretary of the Labour Party, Dr. Kayode Ajulo, has said that most governors elected on the platforms of the All Progressives Congress and Peoples Democratic Party are backing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the presidency in 2023.

Ajulo, an Abuja-based lawyer, said this during an interview on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Wednesday.

Ajulo said Osinbajo has performed exceedingly well within the last seven years in office to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

To Ajulo, nobody has been able to find fault in Osinbajo, adding that he should be the next President.

He also called on the ruling APC to consider the vice president for the position.

According to him, if the APC is so serious about winning the 2023 presidential election, the only person he sees as the best marketable candidate is Osinbajo.

Ajulo said: “We need to distinguish the office of the Vice President and the personality of Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

“As it is, his running for this election is non-negotiable.

“I can say that authoritatively and I think those in the presidency are listening.

“He has that fundamental right of the first refusal to that ticket, particularly being the vice president of the country.

“If he can be vice president for so long, he should be the next president.

“I want to believe that the leadership of the party should believe that that is the position.

“Most of the governors in APC and PDP are even supporting the aspiration of the Vice President.

“This is so clear.”

Ajulo also faulted the claim by a member of the APC, Daniel Bwala, that Osinbajo will not be contesting for presidency in 2023.