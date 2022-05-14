2023 Presidency: Mohammed pledges inclusive security, rejects zoning.

Bauchi State Governor and Nigeria’s Presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bala Mohammed, has pledged to reorganise the country’s security architecture if he succeeds Buhari in 2023.

Bala spoke to newsmen on Friday during his familiarization visit to PDP members and supporters in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

Bala maintained that security situation in the country has been mismanaged by the All Progressives Congress -led administration in Nigeria, and promised to institute an all inclusive security model that would foster national cohesion and end mutual mistrust which is the bane of the country.

Bala said: “But most importantly, we must bring the security architecture close to the people of Nigeria.

“That is by ensuring that regional security, state security, that is police and vigilante are given the required impetus and support to compliment whatever the Nigerian Police, other security agencies are doing.

“And they will go by the rules of engagement of the Nigerian police, so that we will do away with arbitrariness; with subjectivity, and absence of security entirely.

“And doing that too, we must ensure that the security architecture is given national character in terms of employment, so that everybody will identify with the security architecture, and the issue and the spate of mistrust and suspicion will be done away with.

“That is, the community engagement, the State engagement must be made in such a manner that there is reciprocality and symbiosis, and the feeling of unity, such that no section of the country will be cheated.

“The youths who are restive in the North, in the South, and everywhere will be given inclusiveness.”

The former FCT Minister, described Buhari’s APC government as an obstruction of democracy, maintaining that the 16 years of PDP regime signposted true democracy and nationalism in the country.

Bala who expressed pride on the ingenuity of all the southern presidents who have ruled the country, however, maintained his strong belief in the capacity of all Nigerians irrespective of section or region.

He said: “The APC administration is an aberration; it is an obstruction to me.

“We would have continued but we didn’t.

“Then we had 16 years of PDP, and it was only the years Nigerians knew that there was democracy, during Obasanjo and during Jonathan.

“The North did two years out of this 16 years in PDP, the South did 14 years but that does not matter.

“We are proud with the legacies and landmarks led by the Southern leaders who ruled under the PDP but we are not with the current situation, and that is how you develop nationalism.

“Yes, what is happening in this regime is nepotism, corruption, discrimination, bad governance; corruption at its highest level.”

On the issue of zoning, the Presidential aspirant maintained that power rotation in the country was stalled in 2010, thereby calling for the need to start afresh.

“The zoning and whatever, and rotation was repudiated by the act of God in 2010 and we had to accept this.

“Starting afresh is the last option we have as a country and that is why in the wisdom of the party, everything is opened up not to shortchange anybody.

“I believe in the capacity of Nigerians from all spheres of life, from all parts of the country,” he insisted.

Bala Mohammed who expressed optimism that PDP will bounce back to power, come 2023, also promised to replicate his infrastructural and other development models as FCT Minister across the country if he succeeds.

“We are coming back to take back power.

“We have so many candidates in the PDP, and we are all eminently qualified but the take away that brought me to Ebonyi is for you to know me; the opportunity to know the country and for you to see me and hear me.

In FCT, we reduced the travel times by bringing good roads…” Bala submitted.