2023 Presidency: Kola Abiola promises to restore Nigeria’s fortune, aspirations

Presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, has promised to restore the fortune and aspirations of Nigerians, if elected president this year.

Abiola made the promise while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Monday during a novelty football match organised by PRP in Kwoi, Jaba Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The PRP presidential candidate stated that there was need for Nigerians to vote for their future, adding that “2023 election is not about sentiment.

“We will serve as bridge builders that would restore the future of our dear country,” he added.

Abiola noted that PRP was poised to sustain the legacy of the party’s founding fathers, including his late father, Moshood Abiola, Aminu Kano, Balarabe Musa, Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe amongst others.

“These are people that have been selfless and have lived their lives for the common good of the people and it is a challenge for myself and my vice presidential candidate, Arch. Haro Zego.

“We have a reputation to protect, we are bound and enticed by the legacies of the past regimes or godfathers to account to.

“We will bring a difference, sincerity and true governance and make policies that would uplift every Nigerian,” Abiola said.

The Presidential candidate also mentioned that his candidature, alongside his running mate, would serve as mentors for the next set of future politicians and canvassed for the teeming support of all and sundry. NAN