2023 Presidency: Journalists barred from covering PDP BoT meeting with Wike 

Newsmen covering the Government House, Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital were barred from the meeting between members of the People’s Democratic Party Board of Trustees and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Ahead of the meeting, Governor Wike opened his doors to the State House reporters, but on second thought, he asked the leader of the visitors and acting BoT chairman of the party, Adolphus Wabara, if he didn’t mind an open meeting.

Wabara reportedly answered in the negative, hence, the journalists were excused.

The meeting, which started in the afternoon and continued till evening had in attendance; seven of the PDP BoT members, a former Governor of Kogi State, Ibrahim Idris; Chief Shuaib Oyedokun; Zainab Maina; Dr. Esther Uduehi; former Governor of Enugu State, Okwesilieze Nwodo; and a former Minister of Special Duties, Tanimu Turaki.

Rivers State’s delegation comprised the State PDP Chairman and former Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea, Desmond Akawor; former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Chibudom Nwuche; BoT member and Chairman of the Rivers PDP elders council, Ferdinand Anabraba; former Chief Whip of the Senate, Adawari Pepple and Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Engr. Emeka Woke.

Others are elder statesmen Dr. Sam-Sam Jaja and Emma Anyanwu.

It is hope that the State House Correspondents will be briefed after the parley.