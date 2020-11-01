Ace comedian, Debo Adebayo, also known as Mr. Macaroni, pulled a surprise response in a poll conducted on Nigerians’ preferred choices for the 2023 presidency.

The poll, won by the Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 election and former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, used the mentimeter.com platform.

Mentimeter is a website that uses live polls, quizzes, word clouds, Questions and Answers and more to get real-time input – regardless of if you’re remote, hybrid or face-to-face.

According to the poll, Obi scored 34 per cent of the votes cast by 8,440 respondents in the poll.

The only other person that also beat Mr. Macaroni was female activist, Aisha Yesufu, who scored 17 per cent of the votes.

Mr. Macaroni, like the Zamfara State Governor, Babagana Zulum, polled 10 per cent of the votes cast.

A former Vice President of Nigeria between 1999 and 2007, Atiku Abubakar, who was the presidential candidate of the PDP for the last election, had 6 per cent of the votes, while the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and a former President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, both had 4 per cent.

The poll had the Question: “Who would you like to become President of Nigeria in 2023?”

Those who took part gave former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce 5 per cent of their votes, while the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, and his Kaduna State counterpart, Nasir el-Rufai, who has been dragged to court to compel him to stand for the next presidential election, had 2 per cent each.

The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, scored 1 per cent of the votes, while a former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso, scored 4 per cent like Tinubu and Saraki.

The 2023 election will have a new face coming into the Presidential Villa, Abuja, as President Muhammadu Buhari would have served out his allowed two terms.