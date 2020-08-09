The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has said he does not have interest in the Presidency in 2023.

Rather, El-Rufai, who spoke with the BBC Hausa Service on Saturday, said the Presidency should return to the South in 2023 for eight years as the North has had its turn based on the rotation agreement.

He said: “It has been said that I have loved the presidency since I was a Minister in the FCT (Federal Capital Territory).

“This is nonsense.

“I do not want the Nigerian presidency.

“God gives power, whether you like it or not.

“If he wants, he will give it to you.

“But I have never applied for the presidency of Nigeria.

“No one will say I have applied for it.

“In Nigerian politics, there is a rotation system, where everyone agrees that if the North rules for eight years, the South will rule for eight years.”

El-Rufai said though the agreement on rotation was verbal and not constitutional, all politicians in the country are aware of it.

He said: “That is why I came out and said that after President (Muhammadu) Buhari’s eight-years term, no Northerner should run for the Presidency.

“Let the Southerners also have eight years.”