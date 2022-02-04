2023 Presidency: I have Fulani, Yoruba, Igbo brains to lead Nigeria — Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he has all the brains needed to lead Nigeria to the promised land in 2023.

Kalu, a former two-term Governor of Abia State, stated this on Friin day an interview on Channels Television.

He revealed that when he becomes the president, he will tackle the issue of terrorism and banditry and equally give Nigerians the confidence they need.

According to him: “I will tackle the issue of terrorism and bandits when I become the president.”

More on this news website soon.