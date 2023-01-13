2023 Presidency: Gov. Oyebanji takes Tinubu’s  campaign to ward level in Ekiti 

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, Thursday paid an unscheduled visit to the All Progressive Congress (APC) Ado-Ekiti, Ward 1 where party faithful held their ward meeting.

The Governor whose visit caught members unaware said the visit was aimed at knowing the readiness of the party members for the forthcoming general elections and to canvass support for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Oyebanji who expressed satisfaction at the turn out of members at the meeting explained that Tinubu had always been there for Ekiti through thick and thin without asking for anything in return.

He stated that the forthcoming presidential election is a befitting opportunity to repay Tinubu’s kind gesture “with our votes”.

Governor Oyebanji equally used the medium to ask the party members to mobilize massively for the coming February 3rd mega rally for the Presidential Candidate of the Party.

He said Tinubu would be coming to Ekiti for the first time to ask us for a vote for himself which would be the only personal favour he would ever ask from Ekiti people.

“Since we have started progressive politics in Ekiti, there is somebody we have always seen come rain, come sunshine. Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu has never left us alone for once. He has never ask anything from Government before. I have been in government for 11 years, Asiwaju has never asked for a favour from Ekiti State Government, he has been spending his resources, energy and he has been very committed’, Oyebanji said.

Governor Oyebanji added that Ekiti votes would be a sign of appreciation to Tinubu whose Presidency would assist the Oyebanji-led government to deliver the dividends of democracy to Ekiti people.

He then urged them to take the gospel to the grassroots and to all Ekiti residents that Asiwaju is the right way to go.

Speaking earlier, the Ward Chairman, Kayode Oladimeji who could not hide his joy appreciated the Governor, noting that he is the first sitting Governor to attend a ward meeting in Ekiti.

Describing the Governor as a grassroots politician, the Chairman pledged the ward’s unalloyed support for the Governor commitment to the coming presidential election