2023 Presidency:  Foundation declares only Atiku can unite Nigeria 

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, several Nigerians said only the presidential candidate of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Okowa and his running mate, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa have the pedigree to unite the country.

According to a statement signed by its National Director, Media and Publicity, Okpani Onjewu Jacob Dickson, this was emphasized at the 7th Atiku Care Foundation Annual General Meeting, held at the Richards Continental Hotel, Sapele, Delta State on Saturday November 19, 2022.

In his remarks, Director General of Atiku Care Foundation, Ambassador Aliyu Bin Abbas said that the foundation converged because of Nigeria.

“We are here because of Nigeria. We are here because of our future at the 7th Atiku Care Foundation Annual meeting.

” Atiku Care Foundation is the most established, most structured and most grounded in Nigeria.

“We decided to hold this meeting here because we believe in working at the grassroots. Some people would believe that when they want to host their meetings, they move it to Abuja or Lagos. We brought it here to Sapele because we believe in touching the grassroots.

“The only man that can bring Nigerians together is the unifier, Atiku Abubakar. Nigeria is such a blessed country but unfortunately we are presently lacking a proactive leadership.

“Let’s vote for Atiku, so that Nigeria’s blessings can be showcased.

” You will not understand Nigeria is such a blessed country, until you travel to some other countries,” he said.

In his remarks, Regional Director Atiku Care Foundation, South South, Honourable Meshak Onyeche said that the foundation cuts across 36 states of Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“The foundation is recognised to house other support groups as a volunteer group ahead of the 2023 general elections.

” We say may God bless the organisers for giving us this opportunity of proclaiming Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in the South South. Atiku Abubakar is a friend of the South South and has proven that by coming to our region to pick his running mate and the incoming Vice President in 2023, he loves Niger Delta.

“We in the South South will give the Atiku/Okowa ticket 100 per cent support in 2023.

“Atiku Abubakar has come in 2023 to unite Nigerians,” he said.

Also speaking, Regional Director South West of the foundation, Comrade Oludayo Oludare said that the foundation started in 2016 and Ambassador Aliyu Abbas has been keeping it going.

In his welcome address, on behalf of hosts, Comrade Moses Odiete in a keynote address, said that they organised the hosting of the foundation in recognition of interventions done all through the country.

“We believe in the Atiku/Okowa mandate ahead of 2023 and are optimistic that they will be at the helm of affairs in the country and getting it working again,” he said.

He praised the Atiku Care Foundation DG, Ambassador Abbas for his contributions to touching lives all over the country.

“I want to assure you that we are happy to host you. Atiku cares so much about our nation by ensuring the best hands are brought into his campaign team to rescue Nigeria,” he added.

Delta State Director Atiku Care Foundation, Comrade Kuvie Oyibo, said that it is a privilege to have the DG and all the foundation’s leaders at the meeting in Delta.

She also thanked the Okpe people for hosting the foundation.

Some notable state directors present at the meeting included that of Rivers, Oyo, Kwara, Ebonyi, Ondo, Abia, Imo, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Taraba, Adamawa and hosts Delta.





