2023 Presidency: Fintech engages Peter Obi on prospect of sector

The Financial Technology sector (Fintech) Wednesday, engaged the opposition Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi on the future and growth of fintech in the country.

Chairman of Smart City Plc Demola Aladekomo, said in a statement that the parley with Obi was to emphasise the need for public-private partnerships in the sector if he emerged winner of election.

Aladekomo said the private meeting, which was put together by some top players in the industry, would also engage other presidential candidates before the February 25, 2023 general elections.

According to him, the session is to allow players to have the candidate’s understanding of the fintech sector and the expectations of the industry from potential winners of the 2023 elections.

Also speaking, Chinenye Mba-Uzoukwu, Fintech1000+/NESG highlighted the benefits of collaboration between government and the private sector, saying: “the creation of conducive environment will allow our young ones to thrive.”

Mba-Uzoukwu urged Obi to take the Nigerian StartUp Act as a matter of national priority if elected in 2023.

Other Fintech experts also urged governments to focus mainly on policies.

The experts also called for an improved educational system and to make lifelong learning relevant to the economy.

Responding, Obi spoke extensively on areas of security, corruption, agriculture, investment and managing the nation’s resources if elected.

Obi, however, acknowledged the concerns of the Fintech sector and requested that position papers should be prepared and sent to him on some specific requests for the enhancement and growth of the sector.





