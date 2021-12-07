2023 presidency: Elders begin consultation to woo support for Umahi

A group known as Ebonyi State Council of Elders has revealed its readiness to commence consultations with states and stakeholders across Nigeria to woo support for Governor David Umahi’s 2023 presidential ambition.

The Council of Elders made its plan known in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, on Tuesday at a news briefing.

It labelled the briefing: “The position of the Ebonyi State Council of Elders on the Infrastructural Development in Ebonyi State.”

The Council, led by its Chairman, Engr. Ben Okah, noted that the Igbo presidency project, come 2023, was imperative for fairness and justice in the country’s leadership.

The group therefore endorsed Umahi as the best candidate for the position, hinging their decision on what they labelled the Governor’s astounding developmental strides in the State.

Okah, who briefed newsmen on behalf of the group, explained that the inspection tour of the Governor’s projects across the State by the Elders informed their deep-rooted conviction that Umahi has the ability to transform the country for good.

They called on all South East actors to support Umahi’s candidature on the platform of the All Progressives Congress.

Okah said: “From the inspection tour to different sites that include the International

Airport, the Shopping Mall, the New Government House, the Inyere Bridge, the King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, the flyovers, several concrete paved roads, the Ebony State Council of Elders wish to commend very highly the efforts of His Excellency, the Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, in developing the State within this short time.

“It is therefore our belief that Governor Umahi has done creditably well in budgeting, infrastructure, human capital, youth and women empowerment among others.

“To this end, we have deemed it expedient and most important to present His Excellency, Engr. Dr. David Nweze Umahi, to the people of Nigeria for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come May 2023.

“We make this statement confidently bearing in mind his track record, his belief in the oneness of Nigeria, his detribalised disposition on national issues, his monumental achievements in areas of agriculture, education, commerce and industry, infrastructure, and human capital development to say but a few.

“In consideration of the above and also the popular clamour for a president of South East extraction we therefore call on Nigeria in different walks of life to come out in solidarity to give support to this project, to support a man of impeccable character with the zeal to develop our dear Country to compete with any other nations.

“The Ebony State Council of Elders therefore will start consultations with other states, leaders and other stakeholders to realise this project.

“Ebony State truly has a good and qualified person in Governor David Nweze Umahi, for President, and Nigerians will never regret having him.”

Meanwhile, responding to questions from journalists, Okah noted that though they were aware of interest of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, for the position, he has not communicated them officially.

He however insisted that it would be a welcome development and a symbol of national unity for the presidency to be conceded to the South East, irrespective of party affiliation.

He responded: “We are aware of our illustrious son, the former Senate President and the former SGF, who is aspiring for presidency,

“It is a very welcome news.

“It shows that Ebonyi State has come to stage.

“He has not informed the Council of Elders officially.”